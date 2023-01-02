Environmental, oil and gas regulatory attorney Adam Rankin in Holland & Hart’s Santa Fe office has been elected partner to the Denver-based law firm. He has been with Holland & Hart since 2010. Prior to joining Holland & Hart, Rankin clerked for New Mexico Supreme Court Justice Edward Chávez. Holland & Hart has offices in Aspen and Boulder, Colo., Boise, Idaho, Cheyenne and Jackson, Wyo., Denver, Reno, Nev., Salt Lake City, Santa Fe and Washington, D.C. Rankin has a bachelor's degree from Amherst College, master's degrees in journalism and earth science from Columbia University and a law degree from the University of New Mexico.
• • •
BeWellnm, the New Mexico health insurance exchange, elected new members to its Board of Directors. Joining the board are Jane Wishner, executive policy advisor for health and human services for the State of New Mexico; Anne Sapon, former chief operating officer with True Health New Mexico; Dr. Nancy Wright, pediatrics specialist in Las Vegas, N.M.; and Sharon Clahchischilliage, former New Mexico state legislator from San Juan, N.M.
• • •
Edward Archuleta and Ken Carson Jr. have joined the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Allocation Review Committee at the New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority. Archuleta is the executive director at St. Elizabeth Shelters and Supportive Housing in Santa Fe, where he has worked for 12 years. Archuleta has a bachelor’s degree in environmental design from the University of New Mexico. Carson is owner of Nexus Brewery and Restaurant since May 2011 and also has a 40-year banking career, including as president of MyBank in Belen. Carson has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from New Mexico State University.
• • •
Brooke Scarborough is the new director of events and marketing at the Santa Fe Railyard Community Corp. She joined The Railyard as office manager in November 2020. Previously, she was manager of the Geronimo restaurant until the second COVID-19 shutdowns. Earlier, she worked events and marketing at the Westin hotel in Dublin, Ireland. Scarborough, who grew up in Santa Fe, has a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Marymount Manhattan College in New York City and a master’s degree in marketing from Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland.
• • •
President Joe Biden appointed New Mexico Tourism Secretary Jen Paul Schroer to the Route 66 Centennial Commission. The 12-member commission includes representatives from federal and state governments and the private sector along Route 66 from Los Angeles to Chicago. The commission was established by Congress to study and recommend activities to celebrate the centennial anniversary of Route 66 in 2026.