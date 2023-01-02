Environmental, oil and gas regulatory attorney Adam Rankin in Holland & Hart’s Santa Fe office has been elected partner to the Denver-based law firm. He has been with Holland & Hart since 2010. Prior to joining Holland & Hart, Rankin clerked for New Mexico Supreme Court Justice Edward Chávez. Holland & Hart has offices in Aspen and Boulder, Colo., Boise, Idaho, Cheyenne and Jackson, Wyo., Denver, Reno, Nev., Salt Lake City, Santa Fe and Washington, D.C. Rankin has a bachelor's degree from Amherst College, master's degrees in journalism and earth science from Columbia University and a law degree from the University of New Mexico.

• • •

BeWellnm, the New Mexico health insurance exchange, elected new members to its Board of Directors. Joining the board are Jane Wishner, executive policy advisor for health and human services for the State of New Mexico; Anne Sapon, former chief operating officer with True Health New Mexico; Dr. Nancy Wright, pediatrics specialist in Las Vegas, N.M.; and Sharon Clahchischilliage, former New Mexico state legislator from San Juan, N.M.

