Laura McAllister has earned advanced certification in transformational life coaching from the Life Mastery Institute. She established McAllister Mentoring in Santa Fe in 2019. Previously, McAllister worked as a systems and project management consultant as well as offering self-development and time-management training and courses since 1983. McAllister studied math and science at John Carroll University in Cleveland and business and communications at the University of New Mexico, Regis University in Denver, Santa Fe University of Art and Design and Santa Fe Community College.
Miles D. Conway is the new executive officer at the Santa Fe Home Builders Association. A 25-year resident of Santa Fe, Conway’s previous job was fundraising and communications coordinator at New Energy Economy. Conway for many years served as a communications professional and political coordinator for New Mexico labor unions and the public sector. Conway attended Colorado Mountain College and Colorado College.
Janice L. Mayer will take over May 18 as the new executive director of the nonprofit Cancer Foundation for New Mexico, succeeding Corinne Collins, who is retiring. Mayer is stepping down as executive director of the Santa Fe Desert Chorale for the past five years. Mayer came to Santa Fe from New York City, where she was associate director of Classical Action: Performing Arts Against AIDS, and held posts at the New York City Opera, Metropolitan Opera and Musica Sacra. She was a vice president at Columbia Artists Management and founded Janice Mayer & Associates, an international artist management firm she directed for 11 years. Mayer has a bachelor’s degree in American studies and history from Connecticut College and a master's of public administration from New York University.
