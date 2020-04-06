Henry Jake Foreman is the recipient of the third Financial Education Innovator Award given by the Nusenda Credit Union Foundation. Foreman is founder of the Karuna Colectiva, an indigenous youth collective and mentorship program, and he is program manager of New Mexico Community Capital’s Financial Literacy and Business Basics Course. Foreman earned his bachelor’s degree in civic engagement and nonprofit management and a master’s degree in community and regional planning at the University of New Mexico.
Rebecca White has been appointed the first chief technology officer at Pebble Labs USA Inc. in Los Alamos. She previously was chief operating officer at Trait Biosciences, vice president of operations at Qualitas Health, and she held several positions at Sapphire Energy from 2008-15. White has a doctorate in microbiology from Texas A&M University and a bachelor’s degree in science from the University of North Texas.
Tim Harjo is the new chief operating officer at the American Indian Graduate Center. Harjo most recently led the Small Business Development Center at Central New Mexico Community College. Harjo holds a juris doctorate from Arizona State University and a master’s degree in public policy from Harvard University.
Elise Nye has been named to the board of directors of the Communication Service for the Deaf, Inc. She is the owner of Santa Fe Weaving Gallery. She previously led large-scale projects in health care administration for more than 20 years with Seattle-based Group Health Cooperative and Albuquerque-based Presbyterian Healthcare Services. She earned a master’s degree in organizational leadership from Gonzaga University and a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Gallaudet University.
Carolyn Fittipaldi is the new marketing director at the Education Trust Board of New Mexico, which oversees the New Mexico 529 college savings program. She was previously regional marketing and communications manager at Dreamstyle Remodeling and senior sales executive at Cumulus Radio. Fittipaldi graduated from the University of New Mexico with a bachelor’s degree in communication/journalism.
For the fourth year in a row, Flow Science Inc. has received gold distinction for its workplace policies by Family Friendly New Mexico, a statewide initiative developed to recognize companies that have adopted policies that give New Mexico businesses an advantage in recruiting and retaining the best employees. Along with employer-paid health insurance and 401(k), Flow Science offers parental leave for the birth or adoption of a child, a wellness allowance for stress-reducing and health-enhancing activities and flexible work arrangements.
