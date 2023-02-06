Associated General Contractors of New Mexico has named its 2023 officers and board of directors. John Stroud of JB Henderson Construction is the new president, with Teryn Lamoreux of Jaynes Corp. immediate past president, David Langley of LLR Construction vice president and Brent Franken of Franken Construction the secretary-treasurer. Board members are Clinton Beall of B&D Industries, Greg Elison of Southwest Glass & Glazing, Shasta Erickson of Miller Bonded Inc., Sara Peterson of Sweep Construction, Ira Griffin of Pavilion Construction, Jason Revels of L&R Comm. and Construction, Fred Bazan of Western States Fire Protection, Philip Menicucci of Paramount Custom Cabinets, Aaron Stricker of Bradbury Stamm Construction and Patrick Thomas of Summit Construction.

Yvette Ramirez Ammerman is the new CEO at New Mexico Primary Care Association, which has more than 200 member organizations, including the Santa Fe Family Wellness Center, Southwest Care Centers and Santa Fe Healthcare for the Homeless. Ammerman previously was an employee and executive director of New Mexico Primary Care Association from 1994 to 2000. She has also worked for the National Association of Community Health Centers, the University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center’s Office of Interprofessional Education and Leadership New Mexico. Ammerman has a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts from Pomona College and a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from the University of Texas at Austin.

