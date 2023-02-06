Associated General Contractors of New Mexico has named its 2023 officers and board of directors. John Stroud of JB Henderson Construction is the new president, with Teryn Lamoreux of Jaynes Corp. immediate past president, David Langley of LLR Construction vice president and Brent Franken of Franken Construction the secretary-treasurer. Board members are Clinton Beall of B&D Industries, Greg Elison of Southwest Glass & Glazing, Shasta Erickson of Miller Bonded Inc., Sara Peterson of Sweep Construction, Ira Griffin of Pavilion Construction, Jason Revels of L&R Comm. and Construction, Fred Bazan of Western States Fire Protection, Philip Menicucci of Paramount Custom Cabinets, Aaron Stricker of Bradbury Stamm Construction and Patrick Thomas of Summit Construction.
• • •
Yvette Ramirez Ammerman is the new CEO at New Mexico Primary Care Association, which has more than 200 member organizations, including the Santa Fe Family Wellness Center, Southwest Care Centers and Santa Fe Healthcare for the Homeless. Ammerman previously was an employee and executive director of New Mexico Primary Care Association from 1994 to 2000. She has also worked for the National Association of Community Health Centers, the University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center’s Office of Interprofessional Education and Leadership New Mexico. Ammerman has a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts from Pomona College and a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from the University of Texas at Austin.
• • •
Norbert Palladino is the new food and beverage director at La Fonda on the Plaza. Previously, he was general manager of pantry and pantry delivery at The Mirage in Las Vegas, Nev. He has also served as food and beverage manager at the Hilton Waikoloa Village in Waikoloa, Hawaii, and as restaurant and room service manager at The Lodge at Vail. Earlier, he worked for 12 years with Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. He is a graduate of Hotel School Bad Überkingen in his native Germany.
• • •
Four additional members were appointed to the New Mexico OUT Business Alliance board of directors. The alliance serves the LGBTQ+ business community. The new directors are Jessica Shutiva of SeedCrest, Jules Myers of New Mexico United and Robert Delano of Coldwell Banker Real Estate Mountain Properties, with Gabe Pacheco of G&M Medical Center and MedSpa the alliance's president.
• • •
Jarel LaPan Hill has joined the Thornburg Foundation as the government reform policy officer. LaPan Hill is the former city manager of Santa Fe. Previously, she was a senior adviser and chief of staff to the deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. A Santa Fe native, she has a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in Washington, D.C., and a master’s degree in public leadership from the University of Texas at Austin.
• • •
Newly elected New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez and New Mexico State Treasurer Laura M. Montoya have joined the New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority’s board of directors as ex-officio members. Torrez previously served as Bernalillo County District Attorney for six years and before that as a former federal prosecutor, assistant U.S. attorney, assistant attorney general, assistant district attorney and as a senior adviser in the U.S. Department of Justice under President Barack Obama. Torrez has a bachelor’s degree from Harvard University, a master's degree from the London School of Economics and a law degree from Stanford University. Montoya is a former Sandoval County treasurer and has worked for U.S. Sen. Jeff Bingaman and former New Mexico state treasurers Douglas M. Brown and James B. Lewis. She has also worked in the New Mexico House of Representatives and state Senate. Montoya has a bachelor’s degree in political science and psychology and a master’s degree in public affairs, both from New Mexico Highlands University.
• • •
Donald A. Gonzales this year celebrates his 40th anniversary as a board member at Santa Fe-based Century Bank. In 1983, he was the youngest member of the board of directors in Century Bank’s history, and now he is the longest-serving board member. Gonzales founded Financial Concepts Inc. in 1981 and was also a founder and partner of Rancho Del Oso Pardo. He is a graduate of Santa Fe High School and also serves on the boards of the Peters Family Foundation and Allan Houser Foundation.
• • •
Missy Auge is the new wine director at Bishop’s Lodge, Auberge Resorts Collection. She owned Tanti Luce 221 in downtown Santa Fe from 2010 to 2013. Most recently, Auge was lead sommelier at Montage Big Sky in Montana and before that lead sommelier at 71Above in Los Angeles. She has had management positions at Spaghettini & the Dave Koz Lounge in Beverly Hills. Auge has a bachelor’s degree in theater from the University of New Mexico.
• • •
Steve Dichter has retired from United World College-USA’s board of trustees after 11 years of service. He has been the board chair since 2014. As the school had to evacuate its campus for the rest of the school year because the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire threatened the Montezuma school, Dichter as a business consultant helped the administration see the angles and prepare for the challenges before, during and after the evacuation. Dichter’s successor as board chair is Aly Kassam-Remtulla, the first UWC-USA alumnus to serve as board chair. He is currently vice provost for international affairs and operations at Princeton University. Kassam-Remtulla received his doctorate from the University of Oxford.