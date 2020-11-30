Guy Halverson has been promoted to manager of the Santa Fe service office of Truly Nolen Pest Control. Halverson joined Truly Nolen in June 2019 after a career in pest control stretching back to his family’s Bug-A-Boo Pest Control in El Paso in 1974. Halverson has a master’s degree in entomology from New Mexico State University.
New Mexico Mutual President and CEO Norm Becker will retire at the end of March. He has served in the post since April 2008. New Mexico Mutual achieved 32 percent market share in the New Mexico workers’ compensation sector during his tenure. Becker previously was CEO of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico. He earned a master’s degree in health care administration at the University of Colorado.
Five Los Alamos National Laboratory scientists have been named fellows of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. David Chavez in the High Explosives Science and Technology group was recognized for distinguished contributions to the field of energetic materials. He joined LANL in 2003 after more than a decade at the lab in student roles and has a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the California Institute of Technology and a doctorate in chemistry from Harvard University. Patrick Fitch, associate laboratory director for chemistry, earth and life sciences, was honored for distinguished research and science leadership in the application of genomics, host-pathogen biology and biosafety to bioforensic analysis and threat characterization in biodefense. He joined LANL in 2018 and has a bachelor’s degree in physics and engineering science from Loyola College and a doctorate in electrical engineering from Purdue University. Chris Fryer of the Computational Physics and Methods group was recognized for distinguished contributions to computational and theoretical astrophysics. He joined LANL in 2002 and has a bachelor’s degree with a double major in mathematics and astronomy from the University of California, Berkeley and a doctorate in astronomy from the University of Arizona. Robert Williams of the Bioenergy and Biome Sciences group was honored for seminal contributions to the field of bioorganic chemistry. He joined LANL in 2003 and has a doctorate in physical organic chemistry from Emory University in Atlanta. Marcelo Jaime of the National High Magnetic Field Lab group was honored for distinguished contributions to the field of experimental physics. He joined LANL in 1997 and has a doctorate in physics from the Instituto Balseiro in Bariloche, Argentina.
