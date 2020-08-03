Fernando Baca has joined Century Bank as a vice president and commercial loan officer at the DeVargas branch in Santa Fe. He previously was at Hillcrest Bank in Albuquerque. He has more than 30 years of experience with community banks. Baca has a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of New Mexico.
Anita Blackford has joined CBRE as a property manager responsible for several Santa Fe commercial properties, including 125 Lincoln Plaza and 150 Washington Plaza. She previously was a regional specialty leasing manager and national accounts manager for the Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and before that was a specialty leasing manager for Spinoso Real Estate Group, which owns Santa Fe Place. Blackford has a bachelor’s degree from New Mexico State University.
The New Mexico Technology Council recognized three Santa Fe women for their contributions to industry and technology at the council’s Women in Technology Awards celebration in July. Honored were Sarah Boisvert, founder and CEO of Fab Lab Hub; Kimball Sekaquaptewa, chief technology director at Santa Fe Indian School; and Caren Shiozaki, executive vice president and chief information officer at TMST Inc.
Dr. David A. Gonzales has been named chief medical officer at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center. He is a Christus hospitalist, an internal medicine doctor who treats hospitalized patients for the duration of their stay. He has also served on the hospital’s Medical Executive Committee. Previously, Gonzales was vice president of clinical affairs for Presbyterian Medical Services in Santa Fe. Gonzales earned a bachelor’s degree at Stanford University and a doctor of medicine at the University of Illinois.
The Nusenda Foundation has awarded this quarter’s Financial Education Innovator Award to Ona Porter, founder of Prosperity Works, from which she retired in 2019 after 17 years. Before that, she was the founding director of New Mexico Voices for Children, where she wrote the book Kids in Crises: New Mexico’s Other Bomb. Porter has a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s degree in education from InterAmerican University in San German, Puerto Rico.
Michelle Cole has opened a State Farm office that will be ready in mid-August at 6640 Cerrillos Road, Suite A. Previously, she worked in sales and product operations at Lou Santoro State Farm in Los Alamos. She has also worked for Gruda Veterinary Hospital and Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Centers of New Mexico in Santa Fe.
