Barry Hubbard is the new dean of the School of Trades, Advanced Technologies and Sustainability and dean of the School of Business, Professional Studies and Education at Santa Fe Community College. He comes to Santa Fe after 15 years at Hillsborough Community College, Dale Mabry Campus, in Tampa Bay, Fla., where he was dean of Associate in Science Degree Programs for four years and before that a faculty member and department chairman for computer science. Hubbard has a bachelor’s degree in music from Roanoke Collegeand a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction and Ph.D. in instructional technology from the University of South Florida.

Liz Luoma became the senior minister July 10 at Unity Santa Fe. Previously she was co-minister at Unity of Fort Collins in Colorado and senior minister at the Center for Spiritual Living in Tahoe-Truckee in California. Luoma has a bachelor’s degree in speech communications from California State University, Fullerton, and a master’s degree in spiritual psychology from University of Santa Monica in California.

