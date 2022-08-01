Barry Hubbard is the new dean of the School of Trades, Advanced Technologies and Sustainability and dean of the School of Business, Professional Studies and Education at Santa Fe Community College. He comes to Santa Fe after 15 years at Hillsborough Community College, Dale Mabry Campus, in Tampa Bay, Fla., where he was dean of Associate in Science Degree Programs for four years and before that a faculty member and department chairman for computer science. Hubbard has a bachelor’s degree in music from Roanoke Collegeand a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction and Ph.D. in instructional technology from the University of South Florida.
Liz Luoma became the senior minister July 10 at Unity Santa Fe. Previously she was co-minister at Unity of Fort Collins in Colorado and senior minister at the Center for Spiritual Living in Tahoe-Truckee in California. Luoma has a bachelor’s degree in speech communications from California State University, Fullerton, and a master’s degree in spiritual psychology from University of Santa Monica in California.
Richard Glover is the new director of the Office of Military Base Planning and Support at the New Mexico Economic Development Department. He has served as chief engineer, director of operations, director of engineering, division manager, vice president, president and CEO of several aerospace contractors. This followed a 16-year career primarily supporting the Office of Special Projects for the Secretary of the U.S. Air Force. Glover has a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Texas at El Paso and a master’s degree in engineering from the University of Texas at Austin.
Weston Ludeke started as executive chef at The Compound in late June. He is the first executive chef at The Compound other than chef-owner Mark Kiffin. Ludeke previously was chef de cuisine at the newly renovated Keswick Hall resort in Charlottesville, Va. Before that, he was executive chef at Brite Spot Diner and Bar Calo, chef de cuisine at Wilshire Restaurant and executive sous chef at Bon Temps, both in Los Angeles. He attended the California Culinary Academy in San Francisco.