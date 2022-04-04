Natalie Cordova has been appointed the executive director of the New Mexico Education Trust Board, which administers New Mexico’s 529 College Savings Program. Previously, she was deputy state auditor at the Office of the State Auditor, where she held other positions. Cordova has also served as chief financial officer for the New Mexico Office of the Attorney General and the Public Employees Retirement Association. Cordova has a bachelor’s degree in accounting and economics from New Mexico State University.
• • •
Mayela (Maya) Gomez has been promoted to human resources director at San Maria El Mirador. She was the organization’s executive assistant and has worked for Santa Maria El Mirador for five years. Gomez previously worked as a program assistant at Catholic Charities USA. She has a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of New Mexico's Anderson School of Management.
• • •
Lisa Bybee was named the 2021 Realtor of the Year by the Santa Fe Association of Realtors. Bybee has been a Realtor since 2005. She is the owner and qualifying broker of Meridian Property Management and a broker with Barker Realty. She is in her second term on the SFAR board of directors and is a member of the association’s government affairs, grievance and professional standards committees. Also, SFAR honored Beverly Chapman with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Chapman is qualifying broker at Coldwell Banker Mountain Properties. And Dan Koffman, a Realtor with Keller Williams Realty Santa Fe, was named 2021 Rookie of the Year.
• • •
Sandra Ely retired at the end of March after serving three years as director of the Environmental Protection Division at the New Mexico Environment Department. She worked for the Environment Department since 1994, except a four-year stretch from 2015-19, when she managed the Aamodt water settlement for Santa Fe County. At the New Mexico Environment Department, she started in the Occupational Health and Safety Bureau before becoming air quality bureau chief. Ely also served as environment and energy policy coordinator. She has a bachelor’s degree in conservation resource sciences from the University of California at Berkeley and a master’s degree in environmental studies from the University of Oregon.
• • •
Sylvia Barela is the new CEO at Angel Fire-based Via Positiva, a national behavioral health training and technical assistance company. She takes over from company founder and principal Jim Clarkson. Barela previously for seven years was CEO of the Santa Fe Recovery Center, where she worked for 11 years. She has 20 years of nonprofit behavioral health experience at three residential treatment facilities in Colorado and New Mexico. Barela has a bachelor's degree in psychology from New Mexico State University and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Phoenix.
• • •
Dr. Neal Rakov is a new gastroenterologist at Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center. He previously was assistant professor of medicine at the University of New Mexico in the gastroenterology/hepatology division. Rakov has a bachelor’s degree from Dartmouth College. He also is a graduate of Albert Einstein College of Medicine, and did his internal medicine residency at Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center and his gastroenterology fellowship at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.
• • •
Amanda LaBombard Pierce is the new president at Southwestern Title & Escrow, where she has worked since 2016 as an escrow closing officer, marketing director and office manager. She oversees the Southwestern Title & Escrow offices in Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Española and Chama. Previously, she worked for 17 years at Los Alamos National Bank (now Enterprise Bank & Trust). She has an associate degree in business from Santa Fe Community College.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.