Xcel Energy has promoted Zoë Lees to regional vice president of regulatory policy at the Amarillo, Texas-based power company that serves northern Texas and Eastern New Mexico. Lees is based in Santa Fe. She was previously Xcel’s principal attorney representing the general counsel group in Xcel Energy’s Southwestern region. A Santa Fe native, Lees has a bachelor’s degree in history and Spanish from Wheaton College in Massachusetts and a law degree from the University of New Mexico School of Law.

• • •

Alina Catanach is the new qualifying broker at Las Campanas Realty. She is also the portfolio manager for Homeowners Association Management Co. and manages the Las Campanas Club Casitas Homeowners Association. She previously worked with Santa Fe’s top-producing Realtor, Darlene Streit, at Sotheby’s International Realty Santa Fe. Earlier, Catanach was an associate broker at Las Campanas Realty and on-site sales broker for Rancho Viejo. She serves on the board of directors at Girls Inc.