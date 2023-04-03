Xcel Energy has promoted Zoë Lees to regional vice president of regulatory policy at the Amarillo, Texas-based power company that serves northern Texas and Eastern New Mexico. Lees is based in Santa Fe. She was previously Xcel’s principal attorney representing the general counsel group in Xcel Energy’s Southwestern region. A Santa Fe native, Lees has a bachelor’s degree in history and Spanish from Wheaton College in Massachusetts and a law degree from the University of New Mexico School of Law.
• • •
Alina Catanach is the new qualifying broker at Las Campanas Realty. She is also the portfolio manager for Homeowners Association Management Co. and manages the Las Campanas Club Casitas Homeowners Association. She previously worked with Santa Fe’s top-producing Realtor, Darlene Streit, at Sotheby’s International Realty Santa Fe. Earlier, Catanach was an associate broker at Las Campanas Realty and on-site sales broker for Rancho Viejo. She serves on the board of directors at Girls Inc.
• • •
In a twist on the common “40 Under 40” celebrations, Questex Hospitality and Hotel Management named La Fonda on the Plaza Vice President and General Manager Rik Blyth to its inaugural “40 Over 40” list. Questex Hospitality opens doors for hospitality owners, operators, suppliers and industry professionals to do business. “Millennials — and now those even younger — have received much attention as of late for their contributions to the industry, but Gen X and above are still in the prime of their careers,” said Elaine Simon, senior managing editor at Questex.
• • •
Carole Peet will become the new administrator May 1 of El Castillo Retirement Services, which operates El Castillo and La Secoya de El Castillo retirement homes. She replaces Al Jahner, who has been administrator for 31 1/2 years. She most recently was president and CEO of Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital in Yakima, Wash. Prior positions included chief administrative officer of Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood, Ariz., and president of Centura-St. Anthony North Hospital in Westminster, Colo. Peet has a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Seton Hall University in South Orange, N.J., and a master’s degree in nursing administration from the University of New Mexico.
• • •
Kurt A. Sommer, managing partner at the Sommer Udall Law Firm in Santa Fe, has been named president of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel. Sommer has been with Sommer Udall since 1984 and has held roles at the college for more than 20 years. He has a bachelor’s degree in economics from Georgetown University and a law degree from the University of New Mexico.
• • •
New cannabis growers Eric Trujillo and Caryn Fiorina, co-founders of Santa Fe-based Green Fuego, won the Best Sativa Flower award in March at Kurple Magazine’s Essie Awards in Albuquerque. They established Green Fuego in September 2022 at 7502 Mallard Way, Suite B. The Essie Awards are in their sixth year of honoring New Mexico cannabis producers.
• • •
Three appointments were made in the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department. Aysha Mora has been promoted to deputy Cabinet secretary after working in the department’s Audit and Compliance Division for more than 17 years. She has a bachelor’s degree in information technology and a master’s degree in management information systems from the University of Phoenix. Htet Gonzales was appointed director of the Motor Vehicle Division after serving as interim director since June 2022 and working for MVD for eight years statewide and in the Southern New Mexico field office. She has a bachelor’s degree in business from the University of Phoenix. Dee Wald was appointed chief legal counsel for the department’s Legal Services Bureau. She recently retired as general counsel to the North Dakota Office of the State Tax Commissioner. She had worked at the North Dakota Tax Commission since 1991. Wald has a legal degree from the University of North Dakota School of Law and a bachelor’s degree in political science from North Dakota State University.
• • •
Nancy Smith-Leslie is the new vice president of the New Mexico Medicaid division at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico. She was previously the state of New Mexico’s Medicaid director. She has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Ohio University.
• • •
David Perez has been named chairman of the board of directors at the New Mexico Angels, a nonprofit that provides opportunities for members to invest in early stage companies. Perez is CEO of The Santa Fe Group, a strategic advisory company in the areas of financial institutions, health care payers and providers, law firms and educational institutions. In 2003, Perez founded Latin Force, a New York City Hispanic consumer digital marketing agency. He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Vermont.