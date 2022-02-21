The Harrell House Bug Museum has made a mini-comeback with a mini-exhibit that owner Wade Harrell is calling “Bugs in Exile.”
Harrell got a space at the El Museo Cultural de Santa Fe Winter Market across the tracks from the Santa Fe Farmers Market. He is displaying mounted insects, movie posters, giant bug sculptures and, coming soon, sea creature fossils.
He plans to be there most Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and may bring live animals along.
The bug museum and Traveler’s Market had to leave their Santa Fe Place mall space they leased at the start of the year because mall management wanted to lease the former Meryn’s/Sports Authority anchors space. At that time, Harrell thought he would close the bug museum permanently.
He has since applied for nonprofit status for the bug museum. He said this will enable him to hold fundraisers.
“What we want to do is enough fundraising to secure a permanent space so we no longer have to do short-term leases,” Harrell said. “A lot of the outpouring of support from the community has been the inspirational thing. It made us feel the community does want us here. It has to come back differently.”
He sees the future Harrell House Bug Museum as more of a community effort.
“The idea is maybe not having to do everything myself,” Harrell said.
