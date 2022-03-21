After working on the recent $5 million restoration of the nearly 125-year-old Castaneda Hotel in Las Vegas, N.M., Carlos Lopez and Dennis Lucero caught the bug — the historic revitalization bug.
So, when the former Fred Harvey Hotel reopened after a 70-year closure in 2019, Lopez and Lucero acted. Lopez, owner of Contractors Supply, and Lucero, an electrician and owner of Electric Horseman, purchased the nearby vacant M&M Auto Supply after the front of the nearly 100-year-old building had collapsed. Initially, they had no immediate plans for the Grand Avenue structure, a one-time tire retailer, bowling alley and auto parts store.
Lopez and Lucero then saw the building’s possibilities.
“We immediately started remediation and cleaning the debris and old auto parts with the intent of flipping it. We bought it as an investment,” Lopez said. “Slowly, we discussed the need for a bar and large venue for weddings.”
In 2020, they purchased the neighboring property, the former Maryann’s Famous Burrito Kitchen.
After working on the 10,000-square-foot development for 2½ years, Lopez and his wife, Patricia, and Lucero and his wife, Annette, last week opened Buffalo Hall & Cowboy Cafe BBQ. Open Thursday through Saturday, the Cowboy Cafe has sold out of its smoked-on-site barbecue dishes every day.
“It’s exciting,” said Patricia Lopez, who also works in the library at New Mexico Highlands University. “We’ve had a good turnout, and there’s excitement around town. People have been happy with the atmosphere.”
“We keep increasing the food and it keeps selling out,” her husband added.
Within a few weeks they expect to get their liquor license for a full-service bar and will open Sundays. The owners plan to add pool tables, corn hole, shuffleboard and darts, and offer patio dining. And by June, Buffalo Hall will begin hosting weddings and other celebrations in the 500- to 600-person event center.
“It’s a niche in Vegas that will give residents something to do,” Carlos Lopez said.
“There was a lot of interest with the construction prior to our opening,” Dennis Lucero added.
During construction, workers recycled some of the building’s materials, including bricks for building columns and the bar, and lumber for making tables. For natural light, they added a skylight that came from Los Ninos Elementary School on Legion Drive in Las Vegas.
“We used the existing floors so it’s got a real industrial feel,” Carlos Lopez said.
The menu includes all types of smoked meats, including beef raised by both couples. The main component for the smoker was the original steam bladder tank from the Castaneda Hotel. Carlos Lopez smokes the meats and is training another person.
The idea for the name, Buffalo Hall and the front façade, came from a hotel built in 1852 on the Las Vegas Plaza where the city police station is located.
“We wanted to mimic the historic flavor,” Carlos Lopez said. “When we built the façade, at first everyone thought it was a movie prop for filmmaking in the area.”
The Lopezes and Luceros are happy with the response to their new business and decision to buy the former auto supply store.
“Obviously, the price was right for the building,” Annette Lucero said. “We [initially] didn’t know what we wanted to do with it.”
“There’s been a lot of energy behind it, and the community has been a big support of it,” Carlos Lopez said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.