I’ve been married for eight months, and we hit a rough patch in our relationship this week. I’ll spare you the gory details, but one issue is around budgeting.
Even though I’m an investment adviser who regularly teaches clients about the importance of budgeting, it’s something I loathe to do myself. I prefer to work hard, earn as much money as possible, keep my expenses to a minimum and not worry too much about my budget.
My wife needs more clarity on what we have and what we can spend each week. She is more liberal in her spending, while I’m more conservative. The result is a clash of cultures that is unsettling for both of us. We are working through it, but I need to take my advice and help get our financial house in order.
I still have some unconscious biases from my childhood that money is dirty, corrupt or shameful, so I don’t put much effort into tracking my expenses or spending. With a household to run, my wife is in a different space and needs more open communication about our finances so we know our grocery budget and how much we can spend on child care and travel.
I’ve written extensively about the Holy Trinity of Finance: earning, saving and investing. To build wealth, you must master all three; otherwise, your financial plan has a big hole. I do all these steps well, but there is little transparency for my partner, leaving her in the dark, afraid and insecure.
The only way forward is for me to get more organized, build a consistent budget and openly communicate with my partner about where we are with our financial life.
As Richard Rohr eloquently points out in his book, The Wisdom Pattern, we all go through periods of order, disorder and reorder. An old way of being must die for something new to be born, and there is turmoil in the middle.
My marriage is in a state of disorder as we try to reorder ourselves into a new way of being and birth something new. Reordering our household budget will go a long way toward solving a few of our family issues.
One theme that’s helping me is the notion that wealth is patriotic. Only by earning, saving and investing wisely can we build a solid financial future that allows us to give generously and serve our families, community and country.
Money is simply stored work energy; it’s morally neutral and is how we take action. Without money, we can still love and have compassion for the world, but it’s hard to feed the hungry, clothe the naked or tend to the sick without some money in your pocket. I’m pretty good at the earning part, and my wife is a voice of compassion and service.
I see a similar parallel in our country, with disorder on all fronts, from a dysfunctional political system to an extractive economy destroying the environment. We live in the wealthiest nation on the planet but don’t share common values or have transparency in where all the money is going.
Conservatives tend to be good at earning money, while liberals tend to be good at spending. To solve our problems, we need liberals and conservatives to respect and listen to one another.
We need progressives to creatively push the boundaries that prevent our society from being more inclusive and just, and conservatives to ensure we don’t kick down the pillars that hold society together. Both sides need each other to see clearly. Too much progress and things fall apart, but cultures become calcified and tyrannical without progress.
It is easy right now to fall into cynicism and despair at the state of our world and my marriage, but this Fourth of July, let’s all work a little harder to get our finances in order so we have more tools to love and serve our fractured world.
Doug Lynam is a partner at LongView Asset Management in Santa Fe and a former Benedictine monk. He is the author of From Monk to Money Manager: A Former Monk’s Financial Guide to Becoming A Little Bit Wealthy — And Why That’s Okay. Contact him at douglas@longviewasset.com