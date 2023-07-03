I’ve been married for eight months, and we hit a rough patch in our relationship this week. I’ll spare you the gory details, but one issue is around budgeting.

Even though I’m an investment adviser who regularly teaches clients about the importance of budgeting, it’s something I loathe to do myself. I prefer to work hard, earn as much money as possible, keep my expenses to a minimum and not worry too much about my budget.

My wife needs more clarity on what we have and what we can spend each week. She is more liberal in her spending, while I’m more conservative. The result is a clash of cultures that is unsettling for both of us. We are working through it, but I need to take my advice and help get our financial house in order.

Doug Lynam is a partner at LongView Asset Management in Santa Fe and a former Benedictine monk. He is the author of From Monk to Money Manager: A Former Monk’s Financial Guide to Becoming A Little Bit Wealthy — And Why That’s Okay. Contact him at douglas@longviewasset.com

Recommended for you