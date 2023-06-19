A new era starts for the Boxcar sports bar in July, with private rooms — including a speakeasy and TV-free cafe — a 50-seat bar and 50 beers on draft at Plaza Mercado.

The bar and restaurant will open at its new location, with an expanded menu and early morning hours for the breakfast crowd, as early as July 1 but for "certain by July 15,” owner Sylwia Handzel said.

“We wanted to have a great place for locals,” Handzel said. “We were part of establishing the Railyard as a second Plaza. Our campaign here is to get locals to come downtown again. We want you to come down here. We don’t want to price you out.”