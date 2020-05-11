BoulTawn’s Bakery & Café cleared out of its Marcy Street location April 30 after three years, but life keeps on for the small eatery.
BoulTawn’s is on the verge of reopening at 226 N. Guadalupe St., near Fire & Hops Gastropub.
“We were unable to keep up with the rent going up while dealing with the pandemic,” co-owner and baker Tawn Dix said.
The 925-square-foot space on Guadalupe is quite a bit smaller than the Marcy Street location, but Dix is pleased with the change.
“Looks like we’re going to be making more bagels than we were at the other place, but we will still do pastries,” Dix said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.