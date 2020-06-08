The world changed overnight in March.
Within days, Jamai Blivin innovated to create a six-week Pro Skills Boot Camp to train young adults to help businesses get up to speed with online marketing and social media business promotion.
The first virtual boot camp is set for June 17 to July 24 for young adults ages 16 to 28.
The camp will have 24 hours of Google Digital Garage online marketing training, along with training in financial budgeting, how to build a website, résumé writing and job interview skills, and learning about what careers are available and self-esteem awareness. For the rest of the time, Blivin will line up paid internships for the 25 students that could turn into jobs.
Innovation is pretty much Blivin’s middle name. She is founder and CEO of Innovate+Educate, a 12-year-old Santa Fe nonprofit working as an intermediary between employers and workers trained by the organization in areas of critical thinking, communication, customer service, teamwork and adaptability.
Until mid-March, she had a program to provide skills assessments and employability training for young adults, and at the end they were placed in on-the-job training.
Then nonessential businesses were shut down by government decree. Eventually, they would reopen to a new world, as has been happening the past couple weeks.
“What can we do that is really meaningful?” Blivin recalled thinking in mid-March. “When the world was shutting down, I thought, do I return the funding [from partner organizations] or do we come up with a different option? It just hit me. What is a universal skill that everybody can use? It’s marketing and communication through digital media.”
Blivin said many business owners are not online savvy, and she believes this could be a much larger disadvantage post-coronavirus pandemic. Pro Skills is a pilot program, but Blivin sees it as the potential way forward for Innovate+Educate.
“What’s scary for businesses is the way we reach people has changed,” Blivin said. “In the pre-COVID world, it was word-of-mouth and reputation, and that was it. But there is a changing of the guard now. The way we reach the future generation is through technology. Post-COVID, [businesses] have to rebrand and remarket themselves. There is a lack of trust in society because of COVID. You have to remarket yourself in new ways. [Entrepreneurs] will need to learn a whole new trade [digital marketing] — or find a great talent pool they can hire.”
National Dance Institute of New Mexico Executive Director Russell Baker has a perfect way to incorporate a Pro Skills Boot Camp intern at his organization.
“Our goal has been to engage alumni for many years, at least 10 years,” Baker said. “We have had a very difficult time finding effective ways to do that or the time to do that. We don’t have expertise in social media.”
Innovate+Educate and its funding partners Los Alamos National Laboratory, Nusenda Foundation, Santa Fe Community Foundation and the Samueli Foundation will pay students $20 per hour throughout the boot camp, including the internships at businesses.
“This internship is a great step,” Baker said. “I think it will develop into something bigger at NDI. My hope is the internship is the first step to additional employment.”
NDI’s intern will be NDI alum Anais Silva-Martinez, a 17-year-old student at Santa Fe Community College who will be charged with using her boot camp skills to leverage the existing website and Facebook pages to better engage NDI alumni and maybe create a separate alumni website.
“I love NDI,” she said. “I want to market them so other kids can see how special NDI really is. I remember when I started at NDI, I was super shy and didn’t have any friends. NDI helped me step outside my comfort zone.”
Silva sees the Pro Skills Boot Camp as a way to get ready for a job.
“I’ve never really had a job before,” Silva-Martinez said. “I want to learn how to make jobs want you.”
Nusenda Foundation is a funding partner for Pro Skills and plans to take on an intern. The foundation is still trying to figure out how to use the intern — or perhaps assign the intern to another nonprofit, said Robin Brulé, chief community engagement officer of Nusenda Credit Union and executive director of the Nusenda Foundation.
“Jamai was able to turn around so quick to provide a service to young people that is very essential and important,” said Brulé, who welcomed the quick change in Innovate+Educate’s program. “It is important to turn around something quickly to meet the needs of the community.”
