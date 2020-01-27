Book Mountain, a popular used-book store that was forced to move from its Cerrillos Road home of nearly four decades in the fall because of a renovation project, landed at a new site nearby that owners Peggy Frank and Tom Juster said is even better than the old location.
The owner of the 1950s-era shopping center had asked the Book Mountain owners to move out of their space for just a few months for a building overhaul.
But Frank and Juster instead found a place around the corner at 1302 Osage Ave., across the street from Salazar Elementary School.
“Book Mountain is alive and well,” said Frank, 79, who this year will have spent exactly half her life with Book Mountain, which she and Juster started in 1980.
The move came at the beginning of December.
“It was lots of shelves, lots of books, lots of guys with lots of trucks,” Frank said. “We never really closed.”
The new store is 200 square feet smaller than the old location but has four rooms instead of one — which means more walls for bookshelves, she said.
“People love the ambience of the new store,” Frank said. “It’s better than the old store.”
