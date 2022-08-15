Body of Santa Fe has gone from 19 years as a spa that still had traces of long-ago tenant Piggly Wiggly to a spa fully embodying owner and founder Lori Parrish’s vision.
Parrish completed a thorough five-month remodel July 4 and added a plant-based Moroccan eatery called Tajine at Body that opened Aug. 5.
“I had to go down to the earth,” to remove the Piggly Wiggly flooring, Parrish said.
She installed new flooring and carpeting, added a second studio, and changed the entire look of her body work and healing spa.
“I brought it up to the standards of 2022 of a high-level spa,” Parrish said.
Parrish opened Body in 2003 and did a few minor remodels over the years, but this was the first major remodel down to the studs.
The coronavirus pandemic subconsciously played a role: Parrish acknowledged a remodel may not have happened in normal times. Body stayed open throughout the pandemic and renovation.
“I went from a staff of 98 to just me,” she said about March 2020 and the start of the pandemic. “During that time, I was open to selling the building and closing the business. I was going to retire when I opened the business. I had such a positive response from the people. After a year, I felt happy and refreshed and hoping to grow; that’s why I remodeled.”