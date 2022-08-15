Body of Santa Fe has gone from 19 years as a spa that still had traces of long-ago tenant Piggly Wiggly to a spa fully embodying owner and founder Lori Parrish’s vision.

Parrish completed a thorough five-month remodel July 4 and added a plant-based Moroccan eatery called Tajine at Body that opened Aug. 5.

“I had to go down to the earth,” to remove the Piggly Wiggly flooring, Parrish said.

