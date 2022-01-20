Bobcat Bite on Old Las Vegas Highway closed permanently Sunday, less than six months after Texans Jimmy and Jennifer Day reopened the fabled eatery, which had been closed since 2013 as prior operators John and Bonnie Eckre were told to vacate the building.
The Days had intended to restore Bobcat Bite as a Santa Fe landmark and potentially even expand the brand to other states.
But a December 2020 brain injury to their son upended their Santa Fe ambitions, compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic. They never reopened their downtown restaurants Bouche Bistro, Trattoria a Mano and Lucky Goat after the initial March 2020 lockdown.
They pushed ahead to finish and open Bobcat Bite on Aug. 4 but now decided to focus entirely on their son.
“The major theme I would like to say is Jimmy and Jennifer Day are out of the restaurant business,” Jennifer Day said in a phone interview. “They are helping their son with rehabilitation and recovery.”
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
Such a tough thing. My prayers for their strength during such a challenging time.
So sorry to hear! Prayers and good wishes for their son and entire family.
Actually never expected them to reopen. But sad news about their son. Best wishes for a good recovery.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.