Vancouver, B.C.-based Kiwi Collection named Bishop’s Lodge, Auberge Resorts Collection in Santa Fe the best new hotel in the tour-booking company’s Kiwi Awards 2022.
Bishop’s Lodge was one of three U.S. hotels in the global list of 12 awardees. The others were Caldera House in Jackson, Wyo., as Best Boutique Hotel and The Breakers in Palm Beach, Fla., as Best Family Hotel.
Other awardees were scattered around the world in Morocco, Maldives, France, Portugal, South Korea, Vietnam, Greece, Tanzania and Madagascar.
“[The winners] went to great lengths to make it safe, inviting and positively unforgettable,” Kiwi Collection wrote in its introduction to the awards.
“Auberge Resorts Collection breathes new life into [Bishop’s Lodge’s] 1920s-era bones with desert hues and Navajo prints that honor its place in the storied foothills of the Sangre de Cristo range,” Kiwi Collection wrote about Bishop’s Lodge.
Kiwi Collection books tours around the world to 2,200 luxury hotel and resort properties.
The 100-room Bishop’s Lodge opened in July with $1,000- to $3,000-a-night rooms. The more than $75 million project was already in bankruptcy proceedings at that time, and ownership of the luxury resort passed in October to a primary lender in the project, Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Juniper Investment Advisors.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.