Santa Fe biotechnology firm Specifica plans to expand next month into the city-owned portion of the Market Station building in the Railyard.

Specifica has been located in the privately owned section of Market Station since 2021, but the antibody engineering company has grown during the COVID-19 era. The city will move its Economic Development, Community Services, Affordable Housing and Public Works departments and Parking Division out of Market Station to make way for Specifica’s expansion into 11,908 square feet of city-owned space.

The firm expects the City Council to approve its expansion on March 8.

