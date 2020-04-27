Small businesses in New Mexico can now offer group health plans to employees through beWellnm, the New Mexico Health Insurance Exchange.
The exchange is designed for people who don’t have access to health care insurance through work, but beWellnm recently changed its rules to make group health insurance options available at no cost to employers.
“We are asking small-business owners around the state to consider making plans available to their employees if they don’t currently offer coverage already,” said Maureen Manring, beWellnm’s outreach and communications director. “There is no minimum requirement for participants, and there is no minimum requirement for employer contribution.”
Business owners can provide the structure for employees to enroll in beWellNM without out-of-pocket expense to the business.
Small-business owners can call 833-862-3935 for information.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.