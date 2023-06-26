Best Daze last week opened its third cannabis shop in Santa Fe, entering the downtown market with a “destination” store at 128 W. Palace Ave.
Even with 41 pot shops in Santa Fe now, father-and-son owners Len and Eli Goodman point out their shop is only the sixth to open downtown — none of which are near them — and will likely draw business from both tourists and locals working downtown.
“Santa Fe is our home,” Len Goodman said. ”We felt we need our presence and our brand to be by the Plaza. We see ourselves as Santa Fe’s brand.”
Eli Goodman said Best Daze, with three stores in Santa Fe, is the largest cannabis retailer in the city and the sixth or seventh largest in the state, with nine stores total — in Eldorado, Española, Las Vegas, N.M., and three in Albuquerque.
“[The downtown shop] is much more experiential, much more a gallery,” Eli Goodman said. “We have pop art in here. We have a big rolling machine. You can see automation in action.”
Best Daze is in the former Sherwood Gallery space, using some of the gallery trappings. The store has wood flooring and a pressed-tin ceiling.
The Goodmans launched Best Daze in 2018 at their Airport Road store location, which also has served as their headquarters, but the business office is moving to Luisa Street with company growth, Eli Goodman said.
Best Daze has two manufacturing centers and one distribution center near Airport Road, and the company cultivates 900 plants in Santa Fe and 600 more plants under contract in Estancia, Eli Goodman said.