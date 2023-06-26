Best Daze last week opened its third cannabis shop in Santa Fe, entering the downtown market with a “destination” store at 128 W. Palace Ave.

Even with 41 pot shops in Santa Fe now, father-and-son owners Len and Eli Goodman point out their shop is only the sixth to open downtown — none of which are near them — and will likely draw business from both tourists and locals working downtown.

“Santa Fe is our home,” Len Goodman said. ”We felt we need our presence and our brand to be by the Plaza. We see ourselves as Santa Fe’s brand.”

