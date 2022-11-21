Santa Fe gasoline prices are suddenly cheaper than a year ago, AAA New Mexico Weekend Gas Watch reported, even if Thursday’s average price of $3.35 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel doesn’t seem cheap.
One year ago before Thanksgiving, Santa Fe drivers paid $3.37 per gallon. The Santa Fe average price this month dropped 12 cents per gallon from the prior week, while Albuquerque’s average also dropped to below November 2021 prices to $3.25 per gallon, AAA data shows.
“Drivers are paying essentially the same price at the pump compared to this time last year heading into the busy Thanksgiving travel week,” AAA New Mexico spokesman Daniel Armbruster said in a news release. “Gas price averages have been dipping lower over the past few days, which may encourage even more people to travel.”
The New Mexico statewide average at $3.48 remains 12 cents higher than a year ago, but New Mexico now has the 17th-lowest price in the nation, with the national average at $3.72, AAA reported.
Farmington and Las Cruces have not seen as much easing of gas prices, with the average in Farmington at $3.87 per gallon and in Las Cruces at $3.61.
Texas could be the first state to have an average gas price dip below $3 per gallon as Thursday’s average was reported at $3.07. California retains the priciest gas in the nation with an average of $5.37.