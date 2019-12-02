The Beestro and Cafe Atalaya, both owned by Greg Menke, are for sale just a bit over a year after he opened both in the Plaza Galeria on the Plaza.
Menke listed both eateries jointly in November at BizBuySell.com and Craigslist for $475,000. They have a shared kitchen, shared storage and a shared office.
“It’s selling Atalaya, and Beestro comes with it,” Menke said.
The buyer would get the Atalaya business and name, while Beestro would come fully-equipped with the Middle Eastern fast-casual concept. The Beestro name is not part of the offer, he said.
Menke originally started Beestro on Marcy Street in October 2012 but shut it down in October 2017 before reopening at the back of Plaza Galeria in June 2018 with 1,790 square feet. The 880-square-foot Cafe Atalaya opened in November 2018.
Original investors pulled out before Atalaya opened, and Menke has funded both eateries on his own.
“I reached a point to get additional investors or sell it,” he said. “I want to sell it for someone else to realize a dream. I would like to get into food manufacturing. I want to do something else that doesn’t involved retail.”
