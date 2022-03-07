By summer, fans of Beer Creek Brewing won’t have to make the 16-mile field trip south of Interstate 25 for its on-tap beer.
Beer Creek Brewing plans to open a 1,200-square-foot taproom at Rodeo Plaza, a space over from Joe’s Dining, where Zia and Rodeo roads converge.
It will have 14 Beer Creek beers on tap, plus four wines and two ciders from Black Mesa Winery, said Rich Headley, Beer Creek’s chief operating officer.
“We’re in the beginning permitting stages with the city for special-use and construction permits,” Headley said. “To be realistic, we can’t imagine not being open by summer.”
Rodeo Plaza will be a taproom; the Beer Creek pizza and sandwiches won’t be on hand, but Headley said he has an agreement that Joe’s Dining orders can be brought over to Beer Creek.
Beer Creek will have indoor seating, and an outdoor patio will be built for a total capacity of about 90, Headley said.
Santa Fe’s dozen or so brewers all tend to be near the Cerrillos Road corridor. Since opening its restaurant/brewery in 2018 on N.M. 14 near Bonanza Creek Road, the Beer Creek team eyeballed the southeast quadrant for its eventual expansion to Santa Fe.
“We decided long ago this is the area we wanted to be in,” Headley said. “We wanted to get into the southeastern area. It is an underserved area. That whole area was our original interest.”
The Beer Creek Brewery taproom in Santa Fe will be similarly outfitted with recycled woods and metals as the Turquoise Trail location.
“When I’m done with it, it will feel like you are in the original location,” Headley said.
Headley and Matt Oler first got together in 2012 to plant a hops farm along Galisteo Creek that became Crossed Sabers Hops Co., which Headley describes as the largest hops farm in New Mexico. He added that Beer Creek now buys about 75 percent of the hops grown by New Mexico’s 12 hops farms.
They opened Beer Creek Brewing as a restaurant in 2018 and brought in Kelly McGuire and Ryan McArdle as co-owners. The on-site brewery followed in 2019.
The five-year plan at that time called for expansions to Santa Fe and Albuquerque by the end of 2020. The coronavirus pandemic temporarily put expansion on the shelf.
Instead, Beer Creek started canning after acquiring canning equipment in mid-2020 from Santa Fe kombucha brewer HoneyMoon Brewery, Headley said.
“That steered us away from a taproom and immediately to distribution,” Headley said.
It has canning capacity for 1,000 units a day. Beer Creek’s canned beers are available at 40 restaurants and stores in Santa Fe, and to the north in Española, Pojoaque, Taos and Las Vegas, N.M.
Beer Creek is expanding brewing capacity this year to grow from producing 420 barrels of beer last year to more than 500 barrels this year, possibly up to 700 barrels, Headley said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.