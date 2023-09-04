staff mug shot

Many people dream of becoming wealthy, but they don’t think carefully about what that really means. They incorrectly assume that being wealthy means having a large income.

How much money you make is meaningless. It’s how much money you keep that matters.

Rich people make lots of money. Wealthy people save lots of money. Which would you rather be?

