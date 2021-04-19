The Beck & Bulow butcher shop opened in March in a leased space at 1934 Cerrillos Road that goes with leased warehouse space Tony Beck and JP Bulow have been using since launching the business in 2018.
A $250,000 Local Economic Development Act grant from the state Economic Development Department will enable the partners to start the transition into ownership of warehouse, butcher shop/manufacturing space and 1,500 acres of ranchland they lease in San Miguel County.
“The main thing will be the warehouse facility,” Bulow said in an interview. “We are looking for a minimum 15,000 square feet. We will do wholesale meat processing and shipping retail across the country.”
Before the pandemic, Beck & Bulow supplied meat to 250 restaurants in the Albuquerque-Santa Fe-Taos corridor. During the pandemic, business has shifted significantly to online orders and shipping.
The LEDA grant is a state job-creation tool that works in cooperation with cities across the state that serve as fiscal agents for the grants. The city of Santa Fe added $50,000 to the award.
