The sign outside Barraclough & Associates is in the process of being changed to Carr, Riggs & Ingram, the national CPA firm that merged with Barraclough in February.
The Santa Fe accounting firm was the last of nine New Mexico and Texas CPA offices added to CRI’s Albuquerque-based practice unit.
Barraclough & Associates was primarily a tax preparation office. John E. Barraclough Jr., the founder and managing principal, was the only person who focused on auditing. He is retiring, and he and other principals sought another firm to fill in the auditing functions, said Sandy Shell, a partner at the Santa Fe office.
“It’s the quality of people and the work they do,” said Ray Roberts, the CRI partner in charge of the Albuquerque unit. “They have a really good reputation.”
Shell said the same local culture has remained in place through the transition. CRI has assumed all the business functions.
“They don’t have to worry about marketing, payroll or administrative functions,” Roberts said. “The local office can just deal with clients.”
CRI, headquartered in Enterprise, Ala., has 68 offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.