Barnes & Noble College took over operations of the Santa Fe Community College bookstore July 25, preceding the fall semester.

Barnes & Noble College already had operated the SFCC online bookstore for the 2021-22 school year as the physical bookstore remained shuttered because of the pandemic, said Nick Telles, SFCC’s vice president of finance and chief financial officer.

The college had always operated its own bookstore before putting out a request for proposals for an outside operator 11/2 years ago, Telles said.

