Barnes & Noble College took over operations of the Santa Fe Community College bookstore July 25, preceding the fall semester.
Barnes & Noble College already had operated the SFCC online bookstore for the 2021-22 school year as the physical bookstore remained shuttered because of the pandemic, said Nick Telles, SFCC’s vice president of finance and chief financial officer.
The college had always operated its own bookstore before putting out a request for proposals for an outside operator 11/2 years ago, Telles said.
“We were one of the few colleges and universities in New Mexico still operating our own bookstore,” Telles said. “The pandemic was really disruptive for enterprise services at SFCC. We were realizing our bookstore was having difficulties with declining revenue.”
Barnes & Noble College has a five-year contract to operate the SFCC bookstore through July 2026.
Barnes & Noble College operates more than 770 college bookstores nationwide, including Eastern New Mexico University, Northern New Mexico College, Luna Community College and the University of New Mexico in Los Alamos. BNC is a Barnes & Noble Education company, a publicly traded, independent company from Barnes and Noble Booksellers.
“We sell strictly academic books,” Telles said.
Barnes & Noble College sells and rents textbooks and also carries apparel, supplies, electronics and student home and personal accessories. Telles said the school-operated store had similar merchandise but had an “antiquated system.”
“They have the information technology systems that are well thought out for students to manage the complicated journey through higher ed,” Telles said. “They have inventory on hand real time. We had to make difficult estimates of how many books to order.”