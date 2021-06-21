Santa Fe-based Barker Realty now has a national reach for its top-end listings as a new member of Forbes Global Properties, a curated consumer marketplace for the “world’s finest homes and the best-in-class agents.”
Forbes Global, launched in December, is an invitation-only consortium that will be limited to 100 brokerage firms worldwide. Barker is among the first 18 brokerages appearing on the Forbes Global website, forbesglobalproperties.com, as of June 15 and the only one in New Mexico.
“The challenge of being an independent broker is your reach only goes so far,” said Kyle Klain, chief operating officer at Barker Realty. “The Forbes invitation gives us an opportunity to showcase properties in areas where we don’t usually have the means to do otherwise.”
Klain expects to have no more than 15 homes on the Forbes site at any time.
“It’s definitely quintessential high-end Santa Fe properties that make the jaw drop,” Klain said.
High-end homes sell swiftly in Santa Fe, but listing homes on Forbes Global exposes Barker properties to new market niches.
“We’re trying to position these properties in front of people that are qualified to but aren’t looking at Santa Fe either,” Klain said. “We’re seeing young tech professionals that can afford these homes.”
