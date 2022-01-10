Bank of America New Mexico has awarded $1.7 million to 44 nonprofits across the state that help advance racial equality and economic opportunity.
This includes $302,500 to 13 nonprofits in Santa Fe.
Bank of America’s local gifts are focused on the effects of homelessness, supportive housing, food insecurity and access to health care.
The Santa Fe entities receiving funding are the New Mexico Foundation, Girls Inc. of Santa Fe, Growing Up New Mexico (the former United Way of Santa Fe), The Food Depot, La Familia Medical Center, National Dance Insititute, The Nature Conservancy, St. Elizabeth Shelter, Cornerstones Community Partnerships, Homewise Inc., Museum of New Mexico Foundation, the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum and the Santa Fe Opera.
