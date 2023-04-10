Baked & Brew bound for former 1950s gas station on Cerrillos Road By Teya Vitu tvitu@sfnewmexican.com Teya Vitu Business Editor Author email Apr 10, 2023 Apr 10, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Business Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Baked & Brew anticipates opening in early June in the former Sweet Motor Cars at 1310 Cerrillos Road, a building that still has the 1950s gas station look.Owner Kate Holland has rebranded from Santa Fe Baked that she first announced in April 2022.Tenant improvements started in March. Holland and her mother are building the custom furniture themselves.“We are working on exterior paint this week,” she said.She and friend Nicole Appels are both pastry chefs, Appels leaning to sweet and Holland to savory.“I love bread,” Holland said.Appels will be coming to Baked & Brew from The Compound.Baked & Brew is located at Cerrillos Road and Monterey Drive/Baca Street near the gateway to the Railyard's Baca District.“We will have freshly baked pastries every day,” Holland said. “Our coffee is from Passport Coffee & Tea in Scottsdale [Ariz.] and tea from Mad Hattress Tea in Santa Fe.”Along with pastries, there will be breakfast and lunch sandwiches.The setting is still the 1954 garage and gas station, complete with the canopy that will transform into drive-thru lanes.“We will have a three-lane drive-thru up front,” Holland said. “We will have mobile ordering, of course.”Baked & Brew will be open 6:15 a.m. to about 3 p.m. Monday to Friday. “We’ll try to do weekends later,” she said. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Teya Vitu Business Editor Author email Follow Teya Vitu Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesAustralian gallery owner says defunct Santa Fe art gallery never paid for worksFire destroys new home for second time in a yearChimayó: A walk that runs the gamutSeveral hospitalized in early morning pileup on northbound I-25 at La BajadaCity official: West Alameda Street could be closed for monthsSanta Fe home sale prices a mixed bag in year's first quarterTime for Mountain West to say farewell to San Diego State78-year-old pedestrian severely injured in crashLabor shortage closes Del Norte Pharmacy this weekRio Arriba County man arrested after two years on the run, but he didn't travel far Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Ringside Seat Swing and a miss: A Negro league tried to go west Building Santa Fe Nixing fee-in-lieu options will hold back midtown campus Etiquette Rules! Planning a trip? Some tips for the world-class traveler Phill Casaus A life in full, all the way to Equatorial Guinea