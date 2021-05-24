I have forsaken the tropics and am back in Santa Fe. I’ve been showing my sweetheart our city’s many wonders, I have found a beautiful place to live and I’ve even been meeting friends in public.
I have also been helping my sister, freshly returned to New Mexico, set up her new art-supply store at 717 Canyon Road, just across from Geronimo. L’Ecole Des Beaux Arts offers watercolors handmade by my sister, as well as quality brushes, books, clothes and more.
It’s been nice to see Santa Fe bustle again. The sense of hope among people in general is as palpable as the warm New Mexico sun and as inspiring as new leaves on once-barren trees. But what do we carry forward from the confines of our caution? Do we rush back out as though the past year never happened?
I have certainly seen that sentiment expressed, but I believe it’s too easy to throw the baby out with the bathwater. I’m not even talking about the social responsibility of keeping people safe, but about what we may (or may not) have had a chance to learn and revalue during our months of isolation.
I, for instance, have learned a lot about communication. The increased anxiety, both personal and collateral, of having to learn new ways of being and behaving — the panicky reckoning of being alone with my thoughts — has been stressful, and this stress has forced me to rethink how I interact.
I believed for ages that because I more or less told them, partners or potential collaborators of all kinds understood exactly what I was thinking. But I was wrong. People rarely understand one another, and amid so much latent irritation, miscommunications that might normally be glossed over have flared into fights.
As a result, I am learning to figure out precisely what I mean, and to speak it clearly and kindly — and much more often than I used to.
I am learning to forgo my initial reaction to what I think I hear and actually listen to what is being said. And I’m learning to verify that what is said is really what’s meant.
It seems very basic, but it’s so important. For too long, I have moved forward under false notions of being on the same page because I feared bringing up questions or concerns would cause vague and calamitous disharmony. But in truth, undertaking the terrifying task of truly communicating is much less work and causes much less suffering than living a false reality.
I am indeed preparing motorcycle tours for when the world opens again, and I’m working on other projects as well. I’ll reveal them soon.
I find too much talk before a thing takes root can be like heavy boots on seedlings, but I’m super excited about the future. I plan to proceed carefully, though. I’m reluctant to discard in my excitement what hard-won wisdom I have reaped from getting to know myself again.
