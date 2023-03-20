Artisan's Bottega moves to bigger space on Baca Street By Teya Vitu tvitu@sfnewmexican.com Teya Vitu Business Editor Author email Mar 20, 2023 Mar 20, 2023 Updated 45 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Business Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Artisan’s Bottega has relocated to the Baca District in the Railyard, next to Gallery Ethnica.Owner Mary Beth Bartlett opened at 933 Baca St. in mid-January.“I got my own space,” Bartlett said. “I got a bigger space. I’m all alone. I’d like to expand.”The Artisan’s Bottega was the first tenant at the Chomp food hall, 505 Cerrillos Road, in November 2020, preceding Chomp’s full opening in February 2021.The Artisan’s Bottega at Chomp was known for imported Italian foods and bath and products.“I have close to 1,500 square feet now,” Bartlett said. “I will have more Mediterranean food besides Italian. I’m also a jeweler. I have three cases of jewelry.”The Artisan’s Bottega also carries leather products, and bath and body products are still on hand. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Teya Vitu Business Editor Author email Follow Teya Vitu Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesSanta Fe County jail guard, Life Link employee charged in alleged drug ringFamily of man shot dead in Santa Fe awaits answersDeputies respond to domestic dispute involving state Republican senatorJohnnie's Cash Store owner fostered sense of communityEspañola police chased suspect into Santa Fe before crashTurmoil at New Mexico cultural affairs office reflects festering problemsVideos show Judge Khalsa's arrest on DWI charge after rollover crashMan jumps to death at Rio Grande Gorge BridgeEfforts stall to stop suicides at Rio Grande Gorge BridgeLawmakers churn out rush of bills on last full day of session Images Videos COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Ringside Seat State senator's book doesn't rate as a tell-all Ringside Seat Winners, losers and a merciful ending Building Santa Fe Filling the need for Santa Fe's missing middle is critical Phill Casaus Comics: You can check out anytime you like; you can never leave