The day that Russia invaded Ukraine, Art of Russia Gallery owner Dianna Eaton dropped the name that has graced her store on Canyon Road since 2003 and renamed her business Kyiv International Gallery.
Eaton is a native of Ukraine and Kyiv.
“Given the current circumstances, I can no longer in good conscience call my gallery The Art of Russia,” Eaton wrote in a letter posted on the website.
Eaton told The New Mexican that when she saw the first invasion news reports, she decided to drop the Art of Russia name, and the sign quickly came down.
“It was my immediate sense I cannot have this name associated with my gallery,” Eaton said in an interview. “Most of my art is Ukrainian.”
Eaton was last back in Ukraine seven years ago.
“Horrendous,” she said about the Russian invasion. “It’s a historic event. So many people are suffering.”
