Art of Chocolate/Cacao Santa Fe on Richards Lane recently won a pair of bronze medals at the International Chocolate Awards in Hanover, Germany, for two of its drinking chocolate elixirs.
Its Colonial New Mexican Chocolate Elixir and Zapotec Tejate/Blue Corn Chili Elixir “tied” for bronze in the “flavored dark drinking chocolate (made with water)” category, according to the International Chocolate Awards.
The awards were announced in a virtual event Oct. 23-25. The competition focused on drinks made with chocolate, chocolate preparations, cocoa powder mixes, infusions and alcoholic drinks made with chocolate or cacao.
Art of Chocolate/Cacao Santa Fe, established by Derek Lanter and Melanie Boudar in 2016, previously won a silver medal in 2018 at the same competition for the Prickly Pear Hibiscus & Lime dark milk chocolate bar. They credit their chocolate alchemist, Mark Scisenti, with their success.
“We went to win,” Lanter said. “When we opened here, we knew what Mark was capable of. Ours are authentic, historic chocolate elixirs with cinnamon, anise and all these other New World spices custom blended with single-origin chocolate.”
