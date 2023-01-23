Add water, an alkali solution, mix and heat up for 18 hours, and your departed pet emerges as ashes.

Aquamation is a 195-degree, water-based alternative to the traditional 1,500-degree cremation.

Santa Fe veterinarian Dr. Amanda Mouradian, owner of Chamisa Veterinary Services, is the only New Mexico location with an Aquamation machine, designed and manufactured by Bio-Response Solutions in Danville, Ind.

