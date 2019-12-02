Anchorum St. Vincent — a 50 percent owner of Christus St. Vincent — announced a three-year, $27.1 million commitment to address health, housing and economic inequalities in Santa Fe as part of a 14-hospital commitment of more than $700 million across the country.
The Healthcare Anchor Network in September asked member CEOs to pledge to the 2020 Healthcare Anchor Network Leadership Commitment with Anchorum St. Vincent, a nonprofit community health impact organization, Anchorum CEO Peter Bastone said.
Anchorum is collaborating with several health organizations throughout the country. The hospitals meet quarterly to compare notes on what works and how to improve programs. Santa Fe will likely host one of these meetings in the spring, Bastone said.
Anchorum St. Vincent is focusing on funding community programs in the areas of behavioral health, housing, education and senior care services. Within the $27.1 million is $7.1 million earmarked for competitive and direct grants.
The Healthcare Anchor Network, with 40 health system members, was established in May 2017 to “more fully harness their economic power to inclusively and sustainably benefit the long-term health and well-being of the communities they serve.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.