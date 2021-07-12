After 50 years at Sandoval and Water streets, Alpine Sports in early May relocated to the bustle of Cordova Road, across from Trader Joe’s.
Alpine Sports, 541 W. Cordova, is now part of the El Mercado Plaza, next to Wells Fargo Bank.
“The building is for sale,” Alpine Sports owner Jeremy Cole said of the Sandoval/Water location, where the store was located since 1971. “It hasn’t been kept up. It’s not something we really wanted to be part of. This [new location] is tied into the community a lot more.”
Cole wants to expand beyond skiing and snowboarding.
“We are primarily a ski shop, but we are attempting to be hiking, backpacking and bike camping,” he said.
Cole, who has owned Alpine Sports since 2015, is investing to build his rental market beyond skis and snowboards, too. This winter, he will starting renting outwear, and next year he intends to rent camping gear and bike camping equipment.
Alpine Sports carries outdoor gear, outerwear, apparel, footwear, accessories and luggage.
