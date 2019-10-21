The next 18 months or so will see change — and things stay the same — at Clovis-based Allsup’s Convenience Stores, where the name and popular burrito will remain, but new technology and store renovations will update the company.
Yesway, the Des Moines, Iowa-based convenience store brand of BW Gas & Convenience Holdings LLC, expects to close on the acquisition of the family-owned 304-store Allsup’s chain by the end of October or early November, Yesway CEO Tom Trkla said.
Yesway and Allsup’s staffs already are collaborating to integrate Allsup’s into Yesway. Trkla wants the conversion completed by the time the sale closes.
“As of Day One, everyone has their job and no stores will be closed,” Trkla said.
Allsup’s stores will be renovated as needed on a store-by-store basis. Yesway technology, particularly at the point of sale, will be incorporated. This ultimately will allow Allsup’s to offer loyalty and fleet cards, Trkla said.
“We are not going to change the name Allsup’s,” Trkla said. “We may even change some of the Yesway stores to Allsup’s.”
Trkla also plans to introduce the Allsup’s Burrito in Yesway stores in Texas and Oklahoma and possibly all nine states where Yesway has stores.
Allsup’s has 10 stores in Santa Fe and 116 in New Mexico. The others are in Texas and Oklahoma.
Allsup’s was founded in 1956 by Lonnie and Barbara Allsup. After Lonnie Allsup died in January 2018, his son, Mark Allsup, returned to the company as president to ultimately sell the chain.
“We are caretakers of Lonnie and Barbara’s legacy,” Trkla said. “It’s a very well-operated chain.”
Yesway since December 2015 has acquired 117 stores in nine states. The Allsup’s acquisition is by far Yesway’s largest and triples its store count as the company seeks to expand to 500 or 600 stores, Trkla said.
Trkla has known Mark Allsup for four years, and Allsup has assisted Yesway in several of its prior acquisitions. All Yesway stores came through acquisitions. Yesway has built no stores but has done many major renovations, Trkla said.
Trkla noted Allsup’s strength is destination food service, while Yesway has the advantage with technology. The Allsup’s food-service platform may spread across the Yesway network in nine states, most in the Midwest.
Yesway is an affiliate company of Brookwood Financial Partners, a Beverly, Mass., private-equity real estate investment firm.
