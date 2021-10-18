Alexandra Eldridge Gallery will launch Nov. 19 at 1802 Second St. at the same time painter Alexandra Eldridge launches the The Radiant Tarot book she co-wrote with Tony Barnstone.
The gallery will have an exhibition of nearly all the 78 tarot cards she painted in 18-by-24-inch format for the book and decks of tarot cards. Both will be for sale at the launch, as will the original art. Two tarot readers will give free readings.
Eldridge has had a studio next door for five years and has quietly had the gallery operating for about four months.
“I’ve been showing in Santa Fe since the mid-1990s in four galleries,” Eldridge said. “I realized I could probably do it on my own. Artists have to find new ways of doing things these days.”
She paints on several mediums, such as Venetian plaster, Chinese scrolls and glass plate negatives that are enlarged and transferred to paper.
