Albuquerque-based microlender DreamSpring is now more than halfway to bringing small business loans to every corner of the country.

DreamSpring, a Community Development Finance Institution, ends the year with its loans and credit for businesses unable to get traditional bank loans now available in 27 states and with ambitions to be in all 50 states by the end of 2024, said Marisa Barrera, chief impact officer at DreamSpring.

DreamSpring, formerly known as Accion, served only five states in 2019 and, as recently as 2008, only loaned to small businesses in New Mexico. The pandemic years have pushed DreamSpring into online lending services.

