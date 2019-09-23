Airport Road Self Storage, a presence on the city’s southwest side since 1985-86 with its bright orange doors and 286 units, is expanding to the 1.6-acre lot next door.
Owner Dan Rowe said he plans to add somewhere between 137 and 166 units — all depending on how many extra-large 10-by-35-foot units he pulls the trigger on.
His largest units on the existing property are 10-by-30 feet.
“We have a waiting list for the large units,” Rowe said. “The demand is mostly residential.”
Rowe hopes to start construction Nov. 4 and open in March.
Rowe is going counter to the climate-controlled, indoor self-storage units being built across Santa Fe. The existing units at Airport Road Self-Storage, 3929 Academy Road, are all drive-up with no heating and cooling. The new units will be the same.
“We need affordable, non-climate-controlled,” he said. “There’s a lot of new climate-controlled. I think there’s going to be absorption issues. There is still demand for old-fashioned drive-up and get out.”
The new units will introduce a new color scheme: bronze with sandy doors. The same colors will go on the existing units, doing away with the bright orange.