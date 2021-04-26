Agenda LLC, an Albuquerque strategic communications and global public affairs company, has become the ninth New Mexico business to receive B Corp certification from B Lab, a nonprofit that recognizes companies for using “business as a force of good.”
B Corp companies must meet high standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose. "B" stands for benefit.
Among Agenda’s clients are NATO, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, UN Women and the U.S. Agency for International Development.
More than 3,500 companies in more than 70 countries have B Corp certification, including nine in New Mexico: Agenda LLC in Albuquerque; Falling Colors in Santa Fe; Banyan Botanicals in Albuquerque; LongView Asset Management in Santa Fe; Meow Wolf in Santa Fe; Taos Ski Valley in Taos; SecondMuse in Bernalillo; Positive Energy Solar in Santa Fe; and UpSpring in Santa Fe.
