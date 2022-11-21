Agapao Coffee to take over Ecco Espresso & Gelato By Teya Vitu tvitu@sfnewmexican.com Teya Vitu Business Editor Author email Nov 21, 2022 Nov 21, 2022 Updated 32 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Business Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The note on the door says Ecco Espresso & Gelato, 128 E. Marcy St., is taking a break until Jan. 1, but last week, Agapao Coffee owner Dave Black agreed to take over Ecco.Black believes he can reopen Ecco soon after Thanksgiving weekend. He said gelato production will resume.Earlier in the week, Ecco owner Matt Durkovich in a phone interview confirmed uncertainty in the future of Ecco. He had closed Ecco earlier in November.“I’m taking a little breather,” Durkovich said. “Just pausing. I am assessing my options. We are gently reaching out to the restaurant community.”He did not elaborate on the reasons for this closure. Black has an Agapao shop across Marcy Street a couple hundred feet to the west and a parking lot drive-up kiosk on St. Michael’s Drive.“I’m going to have places across the street from each other,” Black said.Durkovich launched Ecco Espresso & Gelato in 2005 in a Marcy Street location next to the space currently occupied by Agapao. He moved to his present location in February 2018.Ecco had 22 varieties of gelato on display at any time, and Durkovich said he has created more than 150 varieties.“Everything is made from scratch,” he said. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Teya Vitu Business Editor Author email Follow Teya Vitu Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Popular in the Community Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesTenants scrambling after Española apartment complex condemnedCamino Capitan shooting victim dies; police say it's homicideForrest Fenn's treasure pieces up for auctionPolice identify UNM student killed in Saturday shootingNMSU-UNM postpone basketball game after fatal campus shootingReward offered for information on pharmacy burglariesConservative media network behind mystery paper in New Mexico mailboxesResidence Inn hotel planned for Santa Fe Place'Outside' lays off at least two senior editors in Santa FeAuthorities say former Española councilor barricaded self in jail ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Ringside Seat Twitter, Tesla and one ruthless interloper Growing up Spanglish ‘Todas las cosas’ have their season Phill Casaus With pluck and energy, Santa Fe's Salvation Army marches on Etiquette Rules! Finding gratitude on the journey of dementia