The note on the door says Ecco Espresso & Gelato, 128 E. Marcy St., is taking a break until Jan. 1, but last week, Agapao Coffee owner Dave Black agreed to take over Ecco.

Black believes he can reopen Ecco soon after Thanksgiving weekend. He said gelato production will resume.

Earlier in the week, Ecco owner Matt Durkovich in a phone interview confirmed uncertainty in the future of Ecco. He had closed Ecco earlier in November.

