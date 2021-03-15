Agapao Coffee and Tea is expanding from its 63-square-foot drive-thru kiosk on St. Michael’s Drive to a 250-square-foot brick-and-mortar space on Marcy Street in downtown Santa Fe.
Owner Dave Black expects to open by the end of March or early April in the space previously occupied by Madame Matisse On the Go.
“I’m totally keeping the kiosk,” Black said.
Black had been selling packaged coffee to stores and restaurants in the Albuquerque-Santa Fe-Taos corridor for 15 years when he opened the kiosk in February 2020. The rent for a coffee shop was out of reach for him then.
“I got a really, really, really good deal on the rent [on Marcy],” he said. “That’s the reason I was able to do it. I turned 50, lost my father last year. What else are you going to do? Let’s open a coffee shop.”
Along with coffee, tea and snacks, the downtown store will also have T-shirts and hats.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.