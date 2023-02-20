022023_JG_RailyardFitness1.jpg

Railyard Fitness owner Douglass Lawder has been a Santa Fe personal trainer since 1993. After shutting down Railyard Fitness on Jan. 28, his clients helped him reopen.

 Javier Gallegos/The New Mexican

Douglass Lawder has trained James Bond and Indiana Jones, but that wasn’t enough to keep his Railyard Fitness afloat a few weeks ago.

Lawder shut down Railyard Fitness on Jan. 28, but pretty much the next day, two real-life superheroes stepped forward with checkbooks, and Lawder reopened Feb. 3.

“We were going 365 days for 13 years,” Lawder said.