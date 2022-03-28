In the prominent malls across New Mexico, one might not expect to find a store specializing in African and Caribbean clothing, hats, oils, soaps, lotions and incense.
AfricWay opened in early March at Santa Fe Place across from the food court in a spacious, 3,600-square-foot store alive with a riot of colors.
Husband and wife Abdoul and Bineda Dieng have thrived with AfricWay stores in secondary and tertiary cities across the Southwest. They live in Las Cruces and opened their first AfricWay store at the Mesilla Valley Mall in 2012.
“I think the reason we do well is we have a unique product,” said Abdoul Dieng, who is originally from Senegal. “I figure out what people want.”
The store’s slogan is “genuine Rasta apparel.”
“Women’s clothing is the No. 1 seller,” Dieng said. “We are very popular with teenagers, too.”
AfricWay expanded to the Sunland Park Mall in nearby El Paso in 2013. The Diengs kept growing, opening at Cottonwood Mall in Albuquerque in 2014, then the Animas Valley Mall in Farmington in 2015.
The Diengs arrived at Albuquerque’s Coronado Center in 2017 and then started looking at neighboring states. Oklahoma City got an AfricWay in 2019 and Tucson, Ariz., in 2021.
“I visited here [Santa Fe] two weeks before the pandemic,” Dieng said.
The pandemic put a wrinkle into quickly opening a store, but two years later, AfricWay is right at the center of the mall.
Dresses are multicolored. AfricWay also carries loteria shirts.
AfricWay has a huge selection of Afro/Caribbean beanies, but they will be phasing out for the season soon.
“When it comes to Rasta hats, we have the No. 1 best selection,” Dieng said. “We have a lot of Zia products — T-shirts, hats, sweaters.”
Beyond clothing, AfricWay has a large selection of incense, a small selection of onyx from Africa, Brazil and India, and lighters and ashtrays.
The Diengs have found diverse populations across New Mexico to support their business, and Dieng said the majority Hispanic and Anglo populations also find the African and Caribbean products appealing.
Spinoso Real Estate Group, which owns Santa Fe Place, seeks diverse and local tenants, said Antonio Guerrero, the mall’s marketing manager.
“Unlike many malls around the country, Santa Fe
Place offers a higher mix of locally owned and operated businesses,” Guerrero said in an email. “[AfricWay is] prominently featured at the head of the food court and the LiggittVille Adventure Center.”
