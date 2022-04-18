Action Glass & Mirror is opening a second location at 1519 Fifth St. in the former location of the Everyday Center for Spiritual Living.

Owners James and Judy Salazar will keep the automotive glass business at their longtime 1310 Siler Road location and move the residential and commercial glass operation to Fifth Street.

“We are just too small,” Judy Salazar said about the Siler location.

Residential and commercial make up about 80 percent of their business, and automotive about 20 percent.

Salazar said the automotive glass operation will now fit comfortably in the 3,500-square-foot Siler shop, and the Fifth Street building gives them 6,000 square feet for residential and commercial.

They opened Action Glass & Mirror in 1997 and have been at the Siler address for 23 years.

They expect the Fifth Street location to open around the end of May.

