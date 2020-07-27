A father and son, 90 and 70 years old, both named Rudy Rodriguez, plan to develop neighboring but separate properties on a narrow corridor of undeveloped land between Agua Fría Street and Airport Road.
Narrow as in about 223 feet wide, just enough for one street running down the middle of the 4,600-foot-long corridor with a line of homes on each side of the street most of the way.
The proposed Aquafina and Casa de Todos projects are intended to have housing as close to affordable as possible, said Rudy Rodriguez Jr., who owns 10.3 acres he calls Casa de Todos from Airport north to about 500 feet short of Rufina Street.
Rudy Rodriguez Sr. owns 11.15 acres that are called Aguafina from Agua Fría south and across Rufina to Rudy Rodriguez Jr.’s property.
The corridor is west of Lopez Lane next to the Las Acequias subdivision, with both projects surveyed for a combined 119 homes. Las Acequias Park touches Aguafina.
Both are rezoning their sections of the land from allowing three homes per acre (R-3) to allowing five and six homes (R-5, R-6) for the father and R-6 for the son. Rudy Rodriguez Jr. has completed his rezoning, and his father’s project appears before the Planning Commission in August, said Dolores I. Vigil, owner of Liaison Planning Services and land planning consultant for both Rodriguezes.
The father and son both plan to complete the entitlement process by the end of the year to get all land use approvals, zoning and site plan approvals. Vigil said utility work on Rudy Rodriguez Sr.’s project could start toward the end of the year and maybe start home construction in late 2021. Rudy Rodriguez Jr. thinks infrastructure work on his portion may not start until 2021 with home construction not likely before 2022.
So far, Rudy Rodriguez Sr. plans to develop his own property, but his son would rather sell his acreage. Rudy Rodriguez Jr. said his is under contract with a potential developer, but a sale wouldn’t close until after the entitlements are complete.
Over the years, neighborhoods were built on both sides of the corridor, but owners of the corridor properties never developed their land, Rudy Rodriguez Jr. said.
Rudy Rodriguez Jr. acquired his acreage in fall 2018 because he saw an “opportunity.”
Independently, Rudy Rodriguez Sr. was approached in early 2019 to get involved in an existing project called Aquafina that was approved in 2013 but had not moved forward. He acquired the property in spring 2019 and is now managing partner for Aguafina Development LLC, Vigil said.
“It’s ironic their properties are next to each other,” Vigil said of father and son. “It makes it easier for them to join their properties.”
Rudy Rodriguez Sr. was named a Santa Fe Living Treasure in 2016. He had founded the weekly Santa Fe News in 1963 and published it until 1974 when he sold the publication and it became the Santa Fe Reporter.
“It’s just coincidence,” Rudy Rodriquez Jr. said of he and his father owning separate halves of the same strip of land. “It just happened. He got into it a different way. I got into it another way.”
But Rudy Rodriguez Jr. said both believe relatively affordable housing is most appropriate for the south-side neighborhood.
“I’m going to say $300,000 affordable homes,” he said. “I would like to see somebody like Homewise buy it.”
Rudy Rodriguez Jr. had his property split into 4- and 6-acre lots so they could be sold separately or together.
No home plans or designs exist yet other than they will be wood-framed homes rather than manufactured homes per agreement with neighborhoods and the city, Vigil said.
Rudy Rodriguez Jr. said he or another developer could build single-family homes or town homes.
“I would imagine the homes would be at least 1,200 square feet,” Rudy Rodriguez Jr. said. “You can build a cute little two-bedroom, three-bath home. I can’t imagine having a house more than 1,500 square feet.”
The lot sizes for each project are around 5,000 square feet, though a few closer to Agua Fria Street are above 6,000 square feet.
“We’re trying to make them affordable,” Vigil said of Aguafina. “I would say at least 1,000 square feet [homes]. We haven’t gotten that far" about how large.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.